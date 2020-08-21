Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 8,188.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 83.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 130,599 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 66.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.8% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $63.99 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.

