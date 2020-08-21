Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 51.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

