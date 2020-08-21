Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Stake Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.