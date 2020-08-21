IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,107 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 78,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 52,028 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 111,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Centurylink stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

