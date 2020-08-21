IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $131,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $181,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

Shares of LVS opened at $47.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

