IFP Advisors Inc Has $86,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after buying an additional 123,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,658,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 81,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,918,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,391,000 after buying an additional 60,461 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $313.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $349,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,653.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,899. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.