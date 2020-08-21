IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $12,322,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,853,858.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,437,641 shares of company stock valued at $91,435,743. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna Inc has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

