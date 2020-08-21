IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $88,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,414.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4,047.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 90.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

