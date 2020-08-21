Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 176.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. BTIG Research increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 3.41. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

