National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225,601 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.26% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 515,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

