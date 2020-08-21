Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 679.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 125,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 127.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.