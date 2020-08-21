Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,238,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,909 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,918,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,906,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 2,263,553 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,115,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 56,176 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,320,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 166,424 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.19 on Friday. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

