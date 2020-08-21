Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 104,515 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Management worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $356,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 50,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,861,277.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,888,089 shares of company stock valued at $112,204,956. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

