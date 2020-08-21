BofA Securities Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to “Buy”

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $290.00. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

HD stock opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.96. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

