WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 259.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,191 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.54% of Invacare worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVC. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSE:IVC opened at $7.14 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $261.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVC. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

