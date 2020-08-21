AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 275.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Qorvo stock opened at $130.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $2,122,738. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.