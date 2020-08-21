Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Toll Brothers worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,071,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,779,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,900. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of TOL opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

