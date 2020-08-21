Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE:SWX opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.