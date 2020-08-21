WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,525 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of First Financial worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of First Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 716,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter valued at about $7,251,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $34.29 on Friday. First Financial Corp has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

