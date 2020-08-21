Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Five9 reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. Five9 has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $131.98.

In related news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 17,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total transaction of $2,080,051.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $2,243,108.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,955 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Five9 by 30,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.