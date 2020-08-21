Richard Chen Sells 32,000 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $644,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Richard Chen sold 1,085 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $13,421.45.

On Monday, June 1st, Richard Chen sold 289 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $3,811.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $23.66 on Friday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $708.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 530,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 477,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 253,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

