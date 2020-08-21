Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6,369.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.16. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

