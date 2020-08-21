Morgan Stanley Has $216.97 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $216,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.