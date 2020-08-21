Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 232,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Target worth $219,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after buying an additional 757,376 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Target by 14,179.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,093,000 after buying an additional 748,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 141.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after buying an additional 609,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Shares of TGT opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

