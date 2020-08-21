Morgan Stanley Has $220.90 Million Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Total worth $220,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Total by 42.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 3,447.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 466,686 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 11.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 4.4% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 398,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54, a PEG ratio of 114.29 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

