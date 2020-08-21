Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $222,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,868,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after acquiring an additional 187,423 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,023,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 437.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $140.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.