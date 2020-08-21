ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.84% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $222,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 20,762.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,253,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,392 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.