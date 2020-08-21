Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.99% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $222,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $81.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

