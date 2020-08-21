Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Sanofi worth $224,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 55,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

