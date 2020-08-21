Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after purchasing an additional 275,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

NYSE:D opened at $77.70 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

