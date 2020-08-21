Morgan Stanley Sells 1,436,772 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $225,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,308.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

