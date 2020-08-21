Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $243,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,119,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,201,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.97.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $366.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.71. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $367.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.