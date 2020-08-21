Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,171,651 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $252,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,964,000 after buying an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,490,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 210,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 448.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 722,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 591,166 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

