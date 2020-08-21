Morgan Stanley Acquires 366,197 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $237,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

