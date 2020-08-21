Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stake Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Roper Technologies worth $241,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,689,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,748,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,382,000 after purchasing an additional 217,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,683,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $434.80 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

