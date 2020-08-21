Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

NYSE:SEE opened at $41.07 on Friday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 69.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

