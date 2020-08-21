Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report $11.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.98 billion to $11.77 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $43.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.71 billion to $44.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.25 billion to $43.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

TSN opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.64. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $34,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

