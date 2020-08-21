Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Iqvia worth $257,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Iqvia by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 71,009 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 558,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Iqvia by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,511,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,062,000 after buying an additional 307,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,053,694 shares of company stock valued at $485,942,584. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 232.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Stephens began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

