Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $229,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 77,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 92,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

