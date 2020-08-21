Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Verisk Analytics worth $231,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,784 shares of company stock worth $8,636,924. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

