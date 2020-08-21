FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in FMC by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in FMC by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

