Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,648,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.18% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $244,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

