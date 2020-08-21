ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of ConocoPhillips worth $239,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 47,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,718,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,920,000 after buying an additional 104,346 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

NYSE:COP opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.