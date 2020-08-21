$208.20 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report sales of $208.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.50 million and the lowest is $206.90 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $233.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $861.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $831.00 million to $876.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $804.63 million, with estimates ranging from $792.30 million to $817.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,478,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,203,000 after acquiring an additional 278,589 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,419,000 after purchasing an additional 367,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 412,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

