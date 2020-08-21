Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Eaton worth $241,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 946,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,532,000 after acquiring an additional 380,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 99.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 245,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,121 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

