Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $547.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.09 million and the lowest is $543.95 million. Primerica reported sales of $519.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,880 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $106,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $188,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $129.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.