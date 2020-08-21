Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report sales of $265.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.10 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $253.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $998.79 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.93.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

