Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $142.22

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.22 and traded as high as $260.00. Synairgen shares last traded at $249.00, with a volume of 1,815,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.59 million and a P/E ratio of -69.17.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

