Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.19

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.19 and last traded at $73.13, with a volume of 3591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown-Forman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

