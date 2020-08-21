Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.36

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 30462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

